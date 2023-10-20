Jordan & Naomi Banjo celebrate special occasion for son Atreus

Jordan and Naomi Banjo are celebrating their baby boy Atreus.

The couple welcomed their third child into the world back in April and are now celebrating the tot turn six months old. They are already proud parents to four-year-old Cassius and three-year-old Mimi.

As they reflect on the past six months of their lives as a family-of-five, they admit they can’t believe how quickly time has gone.

To mark Atreus’ half birthday, Jordan and Naomi took to social media to pen a sweet tribute to their baby boy.

The Diversity dancer and social media star headed to Instagram to share a joint video to their thousands of followers.

The footage, which is set to Christina Perri's version of You Are My Sunshine, shows Naomi cuddling Atreus as he smiles and giggles.

Naomi wrote the moving caption for the clip, saying, “My baby is 6 months old, how did that happen! There really hasn’t been a single day I haven’t absolutely adored being your mumma”.

"The happiest, smiliest most content baby in the world. Only seemed right to share a video of the smiliest little face we get to see every single day".

“I don’t think he’s ever not smiling and we’ve been singing this song to you since the day you were born… our little sunshine happy 6 months ‘baby Tre’ (as your brother and sister know you as)”.

“You are the most perfect little angel boy and a blessing we didn’t even know we needed. How lucky are we to have you in our lives”.

She closed off by adding, “You brighten up every single day and I hope you never stop smiling. I love you Tre Tre”.

Many fans and loved ones rushed to the comments to send well wishes to Atreus on his special day.

One fan wrote, “ Wow 6 months already flown by he's a gorgeous boy i see jordan & Cass in him”.

“He's honestly the happiest baby I've ever seen, bless him”, penned a second commenter.

Another added, “Happy 6 months tre! He's so cute!”.