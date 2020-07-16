Jools Oliver reveals she had a miscarriage during lockdown

Jools Oliver has shared the harrowing news that she suffered a miscarriage during the COVID-19 lockdown. The mum revealed her heartbreaking loss during an interview on the Made By Mammas podcast.

She explained that she really wants a sixth child, before confirming she suffered a miscarriage mere weeks ago.

“I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it's a little bit dodgy,” she shared.

The mum added, “Jamie is still up for it, kind of… not really. I haven't got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is. But just that little baby, it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can't help it.”

She continued to share that she visited the doctor the other day and they asked about her metnal health, “I thought about it and I went: "Well, this is the fifth one now," I had two before River, and they've been early ones, the last two have been at 6 ½ weeks, so I just feel… I'm really good at going "Right, I'm pregnant but it won’t work so I'm just going to carry on," whilst everyone gets really into it and I have really learnt to not because I'm kind of not very positive about it.”

The mum-of-five stressed that she is incredibly grateful to have five healthy children with husband Jamie Oliver. The couple are parents to 18-year-old Poppy, 17-year-old Daisy, 11-year-old Petal, nine-year-old Buddy and three-year-old River.