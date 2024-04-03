Jools Oliver pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Petal

Jools and Jamie Oliver are celebrating a very special day for their daughter Petal.

The celebrity chef and designer are marking their youngest daughter turning 15 years old.

To commemorate the day on social media, Jools penned a heartwarming tribute to Petal alongside a sweet video.

Taking to Instagram, Jools shared the footage, which is set to My Little Girl by Jack Johnson, to her 564K followers.

The clip shows snippets of Petal from when she was a baby to her latest years, and some snaps show her as a younger child with some of her siblings.

In the caption of the post, Jools wrote, “Happy 15th birthday beautiful little number 3 so proud to be your mum. I treasure our many trips in the car especially to the CO-OP the many times you have made me laugh till I cry and your deep wonderful writing”.

She closed off the emotional birthday message by adding, “We all love you so much and can not wait to celebrate you today xxx”.

Many of Jools’ loved ones and social media followers headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to Petal.

One fan said, “Happy Birthday Petal! Have a magical day”.

“Wishing Petal a very happy birthday! And sending my best wishes to you all”, wrote a second fan.

Another commenter added, “Awh happy happy bday to your gorgeous girl Jools xxx”.

Jools and Jamie recently celebrated their older daughter, Poppy, turning 22 years old.

Reflecting back on family memories with her eldest child, Jools admitted, “Looking back at my memories of you has been a joy today. Your cute little smile and little hands wrapped around one of your siblings with your rosy chubby cheeks, always nurturing, caring and protecting them. You are one in a biliion Pop”.

Jamie and Jools tied the knot in June of 2000. As well as having 15-year-old Petal, they are proud parents to 22-year-old Poppy, 20-year-old Daisy, 13-year-old Buddy and seven-year-old River.