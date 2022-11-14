Jonnie Irwin flooded with support amid terminal cancer diagnosis

A Place In the Sun star Jonnie Irwin has shared the tragic news that he has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Revealing the sad news to Hello! Jonnie explained, “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for”.

“I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.' But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart”.

The dad-of-three said he was filming for A Place in the Sun in August 2020, when his sight when blurring, and after testing, results showed that he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain.

“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live. I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible”.

The Escape to the Country presenter revealed his reasons for keeping his diagnosis to himself and his close family until now.

“It's got to the point now where it feels like I’m carrying a dirty secret – it’s become a monkey on my back. I hope that by shaking that monkey off and talking to Hello! I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day; to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying”.

The 48-year-old continued, “One day, this is going to catch up with me. But I'm doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible".

"I owe that to Jess and our boys. Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family”.

Support from famous faces and fans alike flooded in for Jonnie, with his A Place in the Sun co-host, Jasmine Harman saying, “Words can’t fix much, but what lovely words of support you have had here Jonnie. I know you know this already, but I am here for you my dear friend, and Jess and the boys. So, so brave. Sending lots of love”.

“Jonnie. I get so much joy watching you & your boys on here. You’re one hellava Flippin amazeballs presenter and I’m sending so soooo much love & strength”, penned Homes Under the Hammer star Lucy Alexander.

Escape to the Country’s Ginny Buckley added, “Sending love and a hug to you and your beautiful family”.

Jonnie and his wife Jessica share three-year-old Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac together.