Jonas Brothers postpone European tour for ‘exciting projects’

Jonas Brothers fans have been expressing their outrage, following the band’s postponement of their European tour.

The Waffle House hitmakers were due to begin the European leg of FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE WORLD TOUR in Norway on May 18, before wrapping up the shows in Belfast on June 20.

However, the three brothers – Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas – have now informed fans that the European dates have been postponed for several months, due to “scheduling conflicts”.

In a video posted to social media earlier today, the bandmates addressed the reason behind the sudden changes.

“Hey everybody, it’s us, the Jonas Brothers. We have shifted the European dates to later this year, but that is only because we have some exciting projects that we’re very excited to share with you at a later point,” Nick explained.

”European fans, we love you, we can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall,” he added.

Kevin went on to state: “So, make sure to hold onto your tickets. We will be having more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you.”

Nick concluded: “Thank you for your love and support over all the years and we’ll get you more info very soon.”

The new dates have since been released, with the European leg now beginning in Belfast on September 9, and concluding in Poland on October 16.

Following the unexpected announcement, many European fans who had purchased tickets have been expressing their frustrations.

”Are you gonna pay for the extra flights we’ll need to buy?”, one fan quizzed.

”So disappointed in the way you’re handling this. Six weeks before the tour starts?”, another commented.

”Shifting the whole European tour leg with this little notice for some ‘exciting opportunities’? You must be kidding me,” a third fan exclaimed.

Fans who currently have tickets for the European leg of the Jonas Brothers’ tour are being urged to check their emails for more information.