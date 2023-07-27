Jonas Brothers excitedly announce Dublin gig for 2024

We’re a Sucker for the Jonas Brothers and fans of the hit band will be delighted to hear they are coming to Dublin to perform live.

The trio, Joe, Nick and Kevin, have announced that they are taking their world tour, which is titled THE TOUR, global, after adding an incredible 27 shows across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Luckily for fans in Ireland, the Burnin’ Up singers will be coming to the 3Arena on June 19, 2024.

Presale tickets for the upcoming show will be up for grabs on Wednesday, August 2, so make sure you’re ready! General sale tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday, August 4. More details about ticket sales will be announced at a later stage.

Northern Irish fans will be thrilled to see the Jonas Brothers have decided to perform in the SSE Arena, Belfast, on June 20, marking the first time they have ever performed in Northern Ireland. The group are also heading to Australia for the first time too.

The band’s latest album, The Album, was released on May 12 and features catchy tunes like Waffle House and Wings.

Fans rushed to the band’s tour announcement post on Instagram to share their excitement over the news of the global gigs.

When revealing the wonderful news of their tour, the brothers said, “Here we go!! We are stoked to add more dates for THE TOUR in the US, Europe and making our way to Australia for the first time!”.

One fan commented, “The Jonas Brothers announcing a Dublin show, we love to see it”.

“Jonas Brothers in Dublin! I need to go”, penned a second listener. A third added, “The Jonas Brothers are coming to Dublin, it’s a good day”.

Feature photo credit: Nicolas Gerardin