John Travolta writes heartfelt birthday message for late wife Kelly

Grease star John Travolta has shared a moving tribute for his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Twins actress Kelly tragically passed away July 2020, two years after she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Travolta took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for his late wife to his 4.5M followers. Alongside the touching birthday message is a gorgeous snap of the pair hugging each other as they smile from ear to ear at a film premiere.

The 68-year-old captioned the tribute, “Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly”.

Many famous faces and fans commented on the post to also wish Kelly a happy birthday, with many sharing their condolences over her tragic passing.

Riverdale actress Marisol Nichols wrote, “Happy birthday Kelly”, while Sex and the City star Kristin Davis penned, “Love you two”.

One fan said, “She was a beautiful lady John. You have an Angel watching over you and your kids!!!”.

“I still can’t believe she’s no longer with us. Happy heavenly birthday Kelly… hope you’re dancing up there”, added another.

John and Kelly met on set of The Experts in 1987, where they famously danced together and shared a lot of chemistry. This is what Travolta was referencing in his tribute as he honoured Kelly for her birthday.

They went on to tie the knot in September 1991, and also starred in many movies together over the years, including, From Paris With Love, Welcome to Hollywood and Old Dogs.

The pair share three children together- 22-year-old Ella, 11-year-old Benjamin, and Jett, who sadly passed away at the age of 16 in 2009.