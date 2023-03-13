SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

John Travolta honours Olivia Newton-John in moving Oscars speech

by

John Travolta honoured his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John while at the Oscars last night. 

The 95th Academy Awards held a moving ‘In Memoriam’ segment for actors and filmmakers that had sadly passed away over the past year, and with John introducing the piece, he paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Travolta began, “In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love”.

“Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community and this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we've lost who've dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera”.

The 69-year-old continued, “Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us".

“They've touched our hearts. They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to”, John added before becoming emotional.

Other late stars that were included in the touching tribute video included Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane, Cheers star Kirstie Alley, Ray Liotta from Goodfellas and Fame star Irene Cara.

Lenny Kravitz also performed his 2004 song Calling All Angels for the emotional segment.

Olivia tragically passed away at the age of 73 in August 2022 after battling breast cancer over the span of three decades.

After the actress’ passing, John shared a tribute for her on Instagram that read, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible”.

“I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.