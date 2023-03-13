John Travolta honours Olivia Newton-John in moving Oscars speech

John Travolta honoured his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John while at the Oscars last night.

The 95th Academy Awards held a moving ‘In Memoriam’ segment for actors and filmmakers that had sadly passed away over the past year, and with John introducing the piece, he paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Travolta began, “In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love”.

“Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community and this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we've lost who've dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera”.

The 69-year-old continued, “Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us".

“They've touched our hearts. They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to”, John added before becoming emotional.

Other late stars that were included in the touching tribute video included Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane, Cheers star Kirstie Alley, Ray Liotta from Goodfellas and Fame star Irene Cara.

Lenny Kravitz also performed his 2004 song Calling All Angels for the emotional segment.

Olivia tragically passed away at the age of 73 in August 2022 after battling breast cancer over the span of three decades.

After the actress’ passing, John shared a tribute for her on Instagram that read, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible”.

“I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”.