John Stamos shares moving tribute to wife Caitlin on special day

John Stamos is celebrating his wife Caitlin.

The Full House actor is marking Caitlin's 38th birthday by penning a heartfelt tribute to her online.

Admitting he's ‘lucky to call her his wife’, the 60-year-old unveiled a collection of sweet photos that show him and Caitlin together over the past six years of their marriage.

John also posted an adorable picture of Caitlin and their six-year-old son Billy together.

Stamos took to Instagram to showcase the snaps and moving tribute to his 4.2M followers.

In the caption of the photo carousel, the General Hospital star wrote, “Happy Birthday @caitlinskybound! Today, we celebrate not just your 38th birthday, but the incredible person you are”.

“Every day, my heart swells with pride seeing your unwavering dedication to making the world a better place. Thank you for being you and for all that you do!”, he continued as he tagged the many charities Caitlin works with.

“You’re a good person, Caitlin, and I’m lucky to call you my wife and partner on this journey. More adventures, more dreams, more us”.

John signed off by adding, “Here’s to you, to us, and to never settling for anything less than this amazing life we have together! With all my love and more, J”.

John and Caitlin tied the knot in California in February 2018 surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Caitlin was expecting the couple’s first child when she and John said ‘I do’, and in April 2018, their son Billy was born.

When celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this year, John honoured his wife with a touching message on social media that reads, “Marriage is balancing two worlds on the tip of a promise, a lesson in compromise, a testament to trust”.

“It’s a partnership of mutual respect, shared adventures and collective dreams. Happy anniversary, @caitlinskybound All my heart, Forever”.