John Legend reveals sweet meaning behind newborn’s name

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed the newest addition to their family into the world on January 13.

The couple revealed their baby girl’s name is Esti Maxine and now the All Of Me singer has shared the sentimental reason behind her name.

Speaking to E!News, John explained that is was Chrissy that chose the name for their daughter, not realising the sweet connection it has to her husband.

Legend revealed, “It was Chrissy’s idea but then it turns out my great-grandmother was named Esther”.

“It wasn't intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, 'Oh, my great-grandmother's name was Esther”.

The 44-year-old then shared where the idea for Esti’s middle name came from. “We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it's a lot of my family in the name”.

When announcing Esti’s birth alongside an adorable family photo to his 15.1M Instagram followers, the Love Me Know singer noted, “Our house is overflowing with love and joy”.

He added, “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word”.

As well as having Esti, John and Chrissy and proud parents to six-year-old Luna, four-year-old Miles and Jack, their late son whom they tragically lost in 2020, after Chrissy experienced a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks.