John Legend marks ‘big-hearted’ son’s birthday with cute message

John Legend has been celebrating his lookalike son Miles.

The All of Me singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen are marking their eldest son’s sixth birthday.

To honour the special day, John has penned a moving tribute to Miles online, alongside a collection of adorable photos of his ‘big-hearted’ son.

Sharing the sweet post to his 15.9M Instagram followers, John started off his message by exclaiming, “Our beautiful big boy Miles Theodore turns 6 today!”.

The 45-year-old went on to describe Miles’ cute traits, admitting, “He’s so smart, loving and big-hearted and somehow very good at sports despite his father”.

Legend closed off by adding, “We love you, Miles!”, followed by a plethora of red heart emojis.

The selection of pictures show Miles posing with a bunch of balloons as well as playing basketball, enjoying family holidays and smiling with his dad.

Floods of fans took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Miles, while many pointed out how similar he looks to John.

One fan wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to your adorable son, Miles may all his dreams always come true, my goodness he is his daddy’s clone”.

“Happy Birthday! He looks so much like his Daddy!”, penned another fan. A third added, “Happy Birthday. You're a mini John Legend”.

As well as sharing six-year-old Miles with Chrissy, they are also proud parents to eight-year-old Luna, 16-month-old Esti, 10-month-old Wren and Jack who the couple tragically lost at 20 weeks in 2020.

John recently opened up about how much he enjoys it when his children visit him at work when he’s judging on The Voice.

Sharing a photo of Miles and Luna sitting in his judging chair, the Ordinary People singer confessed, “My favorite coaching advisors joined me for the first night of #TheVoiceLives!”.