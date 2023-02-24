John Legend ‘in awe’ of wife Chrissy for heartwarming reason

John Legend has revealed he has been ‘in awe’ of his wife Chrissy Teigen since she gave birth to their new addition.

The couple welcomed Esti into the world in January and the All of Me singer has now opened up about how his wife is doing since giving birth and how his feelings for her have evolved.

Speaking to People, John explained, “There's still a lot of recovery, but she's doing great with it”.

“She's so smart and strong and women go through a lot to bring life into the world and I'm always in awe of her for that”.

The 44-year-old then shared details about how the family have adjusted to having a new arrival and how the couple find parenting with their bundle of joy.

“[It's] very exciting. I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and just fills the house up with more love”.

“I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now. So dare I say, it's easier”, he added.

Legend also shared that he will be working less, but said Chrissy would probably prefer it if he scaled it back even further.

“I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, but just doing occasional shows…So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year”.

When announcing Esti Maxine’s birth to the world, the Love Me Now singer shared an adorable family photo to his 15.3M Instagram followers.

He penned, “Our house is overflowing with love and joy…I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word”.

As well as being proud parents to Esti, John and Chrissy have six-year-old Luna, four-year-old Miles and Jack, their late son whom they tragically lost in 2020, after Chrissy experienced a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks.