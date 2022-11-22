John Legend brings his ‘biggest fans’ on set of The Voice

John Legend is tugging at our heartstrings today.

The All of Me singer decided to bring his children to work with him on the set of The Voice, and has shared an adorable snap of the lookalike trio.

John shared the cute photo to his 14.9M Instagram followers, where he is sitting in his red chair with little Luna and Miles sitting on his lap.

The 43-year-old captioned the picture, “My biggest fans (until they’re too cool to think I’m cool) came to @nbcthevoice! They’re definitely voting for #TeamLegend”.

Legend then posted a throwback photo of him and his little ones sitting in the same spot, pre-pandemic. They look so much younger, with Luna’s hand covering John’s mouth and Miles looking like he wants to escape off his dad’s lap.

The snap shows just how much six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles have grown in such a short amount of time!

The You & I singer penned, “The last time they came to the Voice (pre-pandemic!)”.

Many of Legend’s fans headed to the comments to share their shock at how grown-up his and Chissy’s children have gotten, and how much they look like their parents.

One wrote, “They are growing up so fast! What a difference”, while a second fan said, “Hahahaha how are they growing up so fast?!”.

“Luna and miles…mini versions of mom and dad”, penned a third fan. Another added, “Beautiful children ! One is Mom And the other identical to Dad!”.

John shares his children with his wife Chrissy Tiegen. The pair welcomed Luna into the world in 2016 and went on to have Miles in 2018. In 2020, the pair tragically lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation.

In August of this year, the couple announced they were expecting again, with Chrissy admitting, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing”.