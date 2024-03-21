Joey King shares insight into wedding with husband Steven

Joey King has been opening up about her wedding day.

The Kissing Booth actress tied the knot to her partner Steven Piet during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles in August of last year.

The pair then celebrated their nuptials with a destination wedding ceremony in Mallorca, Spain, the following month.

Now, Joey has shared an insight into her wedding and revealed how ‘incredibly different’ her ceremony was in the US compared to Spain.

When speaking to People about the civil ceremony, she admitted, “We had so much fun, and it was just such a great day”.

“My mom made my bouquet from the dollar store. She went there and got all these fake flowers and ribbon and tied it up. It was so cute”.

King then reflected on the “incredibly different vibe” at her and Steven’s Spanish celebration.

“There's so many favourite moments”, the 24-year-old explained before admitting it was, “the best weekend of my whole life”.

Sharing that it had been raining in Mallorca the weekend before her ceremony, Joey revealed, “We were fully prepared to just lean into this rain wedding, and it was going to be fabulous”.

“Guests arrive for the ceremony, the sun starts shining. I was like, ‘This is insane. Do I believe in God?’. I'm just kidding, but it was better than we ever could have dreamed”.

Despite it being such a long journey for her and Steven’s loved ones to travel to, Joey said they “had a pretty amazing turnout”.

“I'm so thankful our friends and family did that for us. We didn't tell our families too much about the venue because we wanted them to be blown away”.

“My mom and my mother-in-law were like, ‘Why do you have to go so far away? Why can't you guys just get married at a botanical garden here or something?’. Then they arrived and they were like, ‘Holy s***! It was worth it’”.

The Act star went on to speak about how “life didn't really change” after she and Steven got married but revealed, “Everything just feels a little bit sweeter”.

“It's just fun to feel like you are truly hanging out with your best friend every day. It's a very special feeling”.