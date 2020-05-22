Joey doesn’t share food! A Friends cookbook is being published

Friends fans, we’ve got some wonderful news. A Friends cookbook is set for release this year and now you can make Rachel’s famous shepherd pie trifle.

The cookbook, which features over 70 recipes, is bound to be a huge hit with fans of the show. It has all of the iconic recipes like Ross’s Thanksgiving sandwich and Phoebe’s Grandmother’s Cookies.

Gather your friends and prepare to say "How you doin'?" to more than fifty recipes inspired by the beloved hit sitcom. Whether you're a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, Friends: The Official Cookbook offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels.

From appetizers to main courses and from drinks to desserts, each chapter includes iconic treats such as Monica's Friendsgiving Feast, Rachel's Trifle, Just for Joey Fries, Chandler's "Milk You Can Chew," Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies, and of course, The Moist Maker.

Complete with more than 70 recipes and beautiful full-colour photography, this cookbook is bound to make mealtimes that little bit more fun.

Plus, we have to admit, we’ve always secretly wanted to try that trifle.

Friends: The Official Cookbook by Amanda Yee is published on September 22, 2020.