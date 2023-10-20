Joel Dommett reveals parenting advice he received from TV stars

Joel Dommett has opened up for the first time about parenthood!

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star became a father for the first time last month, when he and his wife Hannah Cooper welcomed a son named Wilde.

Now, exactly a month on from announcing their little one’s birth, Joel has detailed how he has been finding parenthood so far.

In an interview with The Mirror, he gushed: “It's amazing, it's everything everyone says it will be and more. Nothing can prepare you for it. But we're very happy as our new little family and Hannah has been beyond amazing.”

The comedian then went on to admit that he tried to educate himself as much as possible before Wilde’s birth.

"98% of it completely goes out the window as soon as they're born. But I'm enjoying sort of immersing myself in it. And I think that you take all of that advice with a pinch of salt, because you never know what's going to happen and what it's going to be like,” he explained.

“I think you read all the books in the world, but you're still pretty naive to what's going to happen. I hope I'm going to be a good dad,” the 38-year-old added.

Joel continued further by revealing advice that he has received from some of his fellow famous faces, including former This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

“Holly gave me some lovely advice and said, ‘All you've got to do is love them’. And I think that's the best advice you can have really,” he shared.

"Davina [McCall] is going to be great for advice too," Joel noted, referring to his The Masked Singer co-star. "And I think she's going to go hang out with Hannah and honestly… I feel like I've got a really lovely sort of little television support network around me that I can call for help.”

“It feels like being parents is a rollercoaster and I am so excited,” he beamed in conclusion.