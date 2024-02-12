Joe Wicks reveals pregnant wife Rosie is in surgery recovery

Joe Wicks has announced that his wife Rosie is recovering from surgery, days after revealing her pregnancy.

The fitness trainer, known to his fanbase as The Body Coach, confirmed on January 30 with Rosie that they are expecting their fourth child together.

Now, less than two weeks on from unveiling their baby news, the couple have shared that Rosie has recently undergone surgery to remove her appendix.

Taking to his Instagram stories last night, dad-of-three Joe chose to update his 4.7M followers on his wife’s health.

The 38-year-old posted a candid snap of Rosie with her bare, blossoming bump. In the photo, the expectant mum showcased three stitched areas on her bump.

“Rosie had to go into hospital last week to have her appendix out,” Joe explained in a caption alongside the image.

“She and the baby are all good. She’s on the mend now,” he confirmed further, before teasing that Rosie is currently 21 weeks into her pregnancy.

Credit: Joe Wicks Instagram

On January 31, Joe and Rosie shocked their fans by announcing that they are expecting their fourth child together.

At the time, the couple took to social media to post a sweet snap of themselves and their youngest child Leni, with Rosie’s growing bump on full display.

“Baby number 4 incoming,” Joe gushed in his caption.

News of the couple’s incoming little one comes almost 18 months after they welcomed their third child into the world.

Joe and Rosie, who tied the knot in 2019, marked the birth of their daughter Leni in September 2022. The couple are also parents to five-year-old daughter Indigo and four-year-old son Marley.

Speaking about his brood last January, the proud dad admitted that he has hopes to expand his family one more time, now that he is preparing for his fourth child.

“We’ve always said five kids would be the dream. I just love big families. If you have the space, and you can give them a nice life, then why not,” he exclaimed to OK! at the time.