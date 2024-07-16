Joe Wicks awarded honorary degree & celebrates with his mum

Joe Wicks is celebrating a very special day with his mum by his side.

The fitness instructor, known as The Body Coach to his fans, has been awarded an honorary degree from Loughborough University.

Opening up about the special day on social media, Joe described the milestone moment as ‘wonderful’.

On Instagram, Wicks showcased a video to his 4.7M followers that shows him and his mum Raquela talking about his honorary degree.

Dressed in a graduation cap and gown, Joe says, “Mum, can you believe it? Your boy has got an Honorary degree from Loughborough University and I’ve not stepped foot on the campus before. How mad’s that?”.

Raquela then responds, “I know, it’s amazing. Honestly, you’ve done me so proud and you should be so proud of yourself as well”.

Joe goes on to admit, “Well I’m proud of you because the reason I’m here is because I’ve achieved things that I would’ve never thought possible but the love and compassion I have for other humans I think comes from you”.

After his mum thanks him for his kind tribute, Joe goes on to compliment her for raising him and his brothers so well and from a young age.

In the caption of the video, the fitness coach penned, “Thank you to @lborouniversity for my Honorary degree today. It was a wonderful moment to enjoy with my Mum Raquela”.

“Congratulations to all of you who graduated today and good luck for the future. I hope you enjoyed my speech. “If you’re going to miss the bus, miss it running” : Gary Wicks, 2016”.

Many fans and pals flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Joe and praised the tight-knit relationship he has with his mum.

One fan wrote, “Aww lovely tribute to your Mum so well deserved and she must be so proud of you”.

“This video got me teared up Joe! Amazing work brother! Congratulations to you & your incredible mother!”, penned a second commenter.

A third added, “Congratulations Joe and to your mum as well, can see who you take after with your kindness”.