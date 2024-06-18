Joe Swash opens up about late dad in moving tribute

Joe Swash has been opening up about his late dad Ricky.

Joe, who was just a young boy when his father tragically passed away due to an undiagnosed heart condition, has spoken out about his dad following Father’s Day.

After being questioned about why he didn’t share a message about his dad to social media on June 16, Swash has now posted a moving message about Ricky, admitting he ‘still hasn’t quite got over his death’.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star shared a collection of throwback photos of him and his dad to his 2M Instagram followers.

In the caption of the touching post, Joe wrote, “Some people have asked about my dad over Father’s Day and why I didn’t post”.

“I lost my dad when I was 12 and It’s still something I haven’t quite got over still”.

The former EastEnders star added, “BUT this is my dad Ricky! the BEST DAD EVER!!”.

Joe’s wife, Stacey Solomon, commented on the moving post to say, “Best dads make the best dads, to the moon and back Joe. X”.

Joe’s father-in-law, David Solomon, also wrote a comment on the tribute and penned, “Wish I could have met him my Dad also died when I was 11 we don’t get over it”.

“we just become the best Dads love you Dude, blessed to have the most incredible son in laws and sons”.

To mark Father’s Day, Stacey posted an adorable video of Joe and their children to her 5.9M Instagram followers.

She captioned the emotional post, “I never got to meet your dad. But he must have been the best dad in the world to have created you”.

“Honestly Joe, you do your dad proud every single minute of every day. You’re the most incredible father. We are the luckiest. to the moon & back Joe Joe”.