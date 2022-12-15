Joe Lycett to reveal controversy response from David Beckham

Joe Lycett has revealed a huge update following his stunt of ‘shredding’ £10,000!

The comedian made headlines around the world on November 13 when he reached out to legendary footballer David Beckham, upon hearing that he had reportedly been receiving £10M in payment for being an ambassador for this year’s World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Middle Eastern country has been the subject of criticism for its harsh regulations against the LGBTQ+ community, women and migrant workers.

Joe suggested that, as a ‘gay icon’, David should donate his World Cup payment to charity as a gesture of goodwill. However, the football star failed to reach out within one week, resulting in the 34-year-old comedian ‘shredding’ £10,000 on a broadcast live stream.

The next day, Joe confirmed that the whole thing had been a stunt – the money he shredded was fake, and he had already donated the cash to LGBTQ+ charities before ever issuing the challenge to David. “I never expected to hear from you,” Joe declared to David in a video message. “It was an empty threat designed to get people talking.”

Since his incredibly public message one month ago, Joe has remained fairly quiet on the issue. However, this morning, the stand-up star tweeted to say that he had finally received a response from David.

“UPDATE: David Beckham’s team have issued my programme with an exclusive statement, which will be broadcast tonight as part of my Got Your Back special at 9pm on @channel4”, Joe revealed.

“As far as we are aware this is the only statement he or his team have given to any outlet regarding his involvement in Qatar. I have been advised that legally I cannot give my opinion on it, so you’ll have to make up your own minds,” he added.

Joe’s consumer affairs programme, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, has been airing since 2019, and aims to fight against controversial companies.

Viewers will be able to hear David Beckham’s response in full when the Christmas special of Got Your Back airs tonight, Thursday, December 15, on Channel 4 at 9pm.