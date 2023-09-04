Joe Jonas slyly responds to rumours of Sophie Turner ‘divorce’

Joe Jonas has seemingly responded to rumours he’s getting a divorce.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Jonas Brothers singer had ‘retained a divorce laywer’ for his marriage to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

According to outlets such as TMZ and People, the couple have been experiencing ‘problems’ for a while and have been heading towards a separation. Joe had also recently been spotted out in public without wearing his wedding ring.

While neither Joe nor Sophie have released an official comment on their marriage, it seems as though the Sucker hitmaker has made a subtle response to the rumours.

Joe is currently on tour with his brothers and bandmates, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as part of their ‘The Tour’ concerts.

At their performance in Texas last night, the 34-year-old could clearly be seen wearing his wedding band throughout the concert.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

Photos of Joe on stage with his ring on quickly began to circulate on social media, and fans have since been responding to the singer’s quiet message.

“A tiny bit of hope to get me through the day,” one fan penned on Twitter.

“Good, great, I hope they work things out,” another wished.

“Yess I really need the Joe and Sophie news to be fake pls,” a third fan wrote.

Joe and Sophie first met in October 2016, when the Camp Rock actor chose to approach his future wife through Instagram. One year later, the pair were engaged.

In May 2019, Joe and Sophie chose to elope in Las Vegas, with just Joe’s brothers as witnesses. One month later, they celebrated their marriage with family and friends during a stunning ceremony in France.

In July 2020, 27-year-old Sophie gave birth to the couple’s first child together. After welcoming their daughter into the world, Joe and Sophie became parents again in July of last year, when their second baby girl was born.