Joe Jonas officially files for divorce from wife Sophie Turner

Fans of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been reacting to the news that the couple are officially getting a divorce.

Rumours surrounding the state of the singer and Game of Thrones actress’ marriage began to brew over the weekend.

Initially, it was reported by outlet TMZ that the couple, who have two children together, had been heading towards separation for quite some time.

Now, it has been confirmed that Joe has filed for a divorce from Sophie, four years after they tied the knot.

According to papers obtained by US media publications, the Sucker hitmaker submitted an application for divorce at Miami Dade County Court yesterday (Tuesday, September 5).

Following a viewing of the divorce papers, NBC News reported that the 34-year-old’s reason behind the legal separation was that his marriage is "irretrievably broken".

Confirmation of the couple’s separation has come as a shock to many fans, especially after Joe had seemingly given reassurance that the parents-of-two were fine.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

After divorce rumours broke out on Sunday, the Camp Rock actor was spotted on Monday night wearing his wedding ring, as he performed in concert with his brothers Nick and Kevin.

Following the latest developments, fans of both Sophie and Joe have taken to social media to express their sadness at the couple’s separation.

“I cannot process this information,” one fan penned on Twitter.

“Damn. I really enjoyed them as a couple,” another wrote.

Joe and Sophie first crossed paths in October 2016 via Instagram. One year later, the pair were engaged, and they subsequently eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019.

In June 2019, Joe and Sophie chose to celebrate their marriage again, this time with family and friends at a stunning ceremony in France.

In July 2020, 27-year-old Sophie gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a baby girl. The pair became parents again in July of last year, when their second daughter was born.