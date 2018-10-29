LOL: Joe Jonas dressed up as his fiance’s Game of Throne character

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been dating since 2016, and clearly the couple are up for a bit of craic.

Joe took to Twitter to post some pictures from a Halloween part he attended over the weekend, and fans couldn't halp but notice his costume.

The former Jonas Brother singer chose to dress up as his fiancee Sophie's famous character from cult show Game of Thrones.

another Saturday Nite pic.twitter.com/o1FzWWXWf7 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 28, 2018

Donning a red wig, Joe emulated the Sansa Stark vibe perfectly.

He even had a crushed velvet, blue gown very similar to one Sansa wears in the show – perhaps Sophie borrowed it from the GoT costume department?

For the party, hosted by pal Kate Hudson, sophie opted for a punnier costume, going as the elephant in the room.

The actress wore a full elephant onesie, complete with flapping ears, for the spooky celebrations.

Celebrities are absolutely winning Halloween this year.