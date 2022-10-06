Joanne McNally among guests appearing on tomorrow’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have announced the wonderful line-up of guests to appear on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show, and it looks like this episode is not one to miss. From a comedian to a professor, and a fantastic musical act, your Friday night entertainment is sorted!

The best in the comedy business, Joanna McNally, will be talking to Ryan about women who storm the stage at her gigs, her 62-night run (that’s right 62!) at Vicar Street, and how she could have been Dr Joanne McNally.

Damien Brown, the man who spent 112 days at sea, becoming the first man to row from New York to Galway, will be chatting with Ryan on tomorrow night’s show. Having previously conquered Everest, Damien will talk to Ryan about how he coped with solitude on the Atlantic and how the expedition almost ended in disaster in Galway Bay on Tuesday morning.

An incredible person like Charlie Bird had to get an invite on the show after his heroic work of shining a light on Motor Neuron Disease and receiving the Freedom of County Wicklow recently. The Late Late Show decided to head to his house in Wicklow for a chat with him and his wife Claire Bird.

Science-lovers will be delighted to see Professor Luke O’Neill joining the couch to discuss his love of science, how his life has changed over the past two years, and what it is that makes us human.

With the cost of living crisis being on the forefront of everybody’s minds, The Late Late Show is sharing expert advice on everything from the easy and inexpensive ways to help keep your home warm this winter, to big purchases that will give real savings as prices continue to rise. Financial guru Eoin McGee, the Caribbean Dub Santis O’Garro and the Gaff Goddess Laura de Barra will have some hacks to put some money back in your pocket.

Plus, viewers will be overjoyed to hear The Coronas performing the lead single from their new album. Up-and-coming pop star Flynn will be making his Late Late Show debut.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One this Friday, October 7 at 9.35pm.