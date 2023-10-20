JLS’s Aston Merrygold shares update on wife Sarah’s pregnancy

Aston Merrygold has been sharing an update on his wife Sarah’s pregnancy journey so far.

Aston and Sarah Lou announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their third child together last month.

As the JLS band member reveals Sarah has hit the 20 week mark, Aston has shared an update on his wife’s pregnancy by giving an insight into going to a baby scan with her and their sons, five-year-old Grayson Jax and three-year-old Macaulay Shay.

Credit: Aston Merrygold Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Aston shared an adorable photo to his 520K followers of Grayson and Macaulay cuddling him as Sarah has her scan done.

The 35-year-old captioned the sweet snap, “Cuddles from my boys whilst we all went to see our little one cooking. 20 weeks already”.

Sarah, who is a dancer, also posted a picture to her own Instagram Stories of their third child’s ultrasound after having her scan done.

She wrote, “Knees to nose baby. Mummy’s very impressed”, on the photo which shows their little one bending their legs towards their face.

Credit: Sarah Louise Merrygold Instagram

Sarah also added, “And this is the absolute best part of the day seeing this little face & knowing he/she is cooking nicely”.

As well as having an ultrasound done, Sarah reflected on the rest of their busy day by posting a collection of family photos and videos to social media.

She revealed what they got up to in the caption of the carousel by penning, “Oh we’ve had the best day. Started off with a morning at @babylonparkldn which was like heaven for our family! Thanks so much to @thirty8london for the hook up”.

“And then our day got even better as we got to see our new little member who is cooking up nicely. Then we filled our belly’s with a yummy Italian & popped into the @nextofficial Christmas event which have some gorgeous bits coming”.

Many fans headed to the comments to share their reactions to the lovely family photos and pregnancy update.

“Awwww baby merrygold no.3 getting nice & big now maybe you'll have a little princess this time”, wrote one fan.

A second said, “Cutest photos, looks like you had lots of fun”, while another added, “Looks like you all had a great time”.