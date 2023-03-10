JLS’ Marvin Humes ‘proud’ as he pens sweet tribute for daughter

Today is a big day for Marvin and Rochelle Humes as they are marking a special milestone for their daughter Valle.

The This Morning presenter and JLS band member have revealed they are ‘so proud’ of their youngest daughter as she turns six years old.

The pair took to Instagram to share tributes to their little girl as she gets another year older.

Marvin posted a collection of photos of Valle to his 745K followers from when he and Rochelle renewed their wedding vows on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Valle looked as cute as a button dressed in a white dress with pearl earrings. The Everybody in Love singer also shared a picture of him holding his daughter when she was a newborn.

Marvin honoured Valle in the caption with an emotional message. “Baby girl Valle Vous is 6 today!”, he started.

“Mummy & Daddy are so proud of her and the little lady she is becoming, she is the very best”.

The 37-year-old added, “Big weekend celebrations incoming! Love you Valentina, our world”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to wish Valle well on her special day. Strictly Come Dancing’s Arlene Phillips wrote, “She is breathtakingly beautiful. Happy 6th birthday”.

Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness penned, “Cute!!!! Happy Birthday”, while Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden added, “Beautiful”.

Rochelle took a trip down memory lane on her Instagram Stories by posting lots of photos of Valle from when she was a baby all the way up until now.

The mum-of-three wrote, “Good morning gang. Our Angel Face is 6. She’s been SO excited all morning”.

Credit: Instagram

“I’m sat here as always… a big emotional mess”, she added.

The former The Saturdays member also shared an insight into her daughter’s birthday party by showing a clip of some of the decorations.

The video shows a big sign that reads, ‘Valle 6’, surrounded by bubbles and pastel colours. Rochelle revealed ‘Bubbles’ is Valle’s nickname as that is all her little brother Blake calls her.

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed Valentina into the world in 2017. The couple were already proud parents to their eldest daughter, Alaia-Mai, whom they had in 2013. They went on to have their son Blake in 2020.