JLS’ Aston Merrygold throws son epic Mario party

Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah Louise hosted an incredible party to celebrate their son, Grayson, turning five years old.

The former JLS band member shared an insight into their son’s big day to his 507K Instagram followers by revealing it was, “The best day and what a team to put it all together for our little man!”.

Sarah Louise shared a video from the big day, detailing all the fun activities the party goers got to take part in at the Mario and Sonic Olympics-themed shin-dig.

From a soft play area, ball pit and huge bouncy castle slide to go-kart racing, a hat decorating station and dance-off with Mario and Sonic themselves, the day looked like a roaring success.

Sarah captioned the post, “Grayson’s Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games party. Oh we had fun celebrating you turning 5 little man and I think it’s safe to say so did you”.

“Massive thank you to all the amazing suppliers who made the party extra special for Grayson, you were all fab”.

The mum-of-two added, “Feel so lucky to be able to give him a party like this”.

Decor for the party included a Mario and Sonic balloon display and a podium for the top three go-kart racers, while Grayson’s lavish two-tiered cake was an absolute showstopper.

Many fans of the pair headed to the comments to share their love of the party theme. One fan wrote, “Wow, looks like kids heaven”.

“Wow what a party!!!! Such a lucky boy”, penned a second fan. A third added, “You both know how to throw a party! Looked like an amazing day”.

Aston and Sarah first met over a decade ago when she was a back-up dancer for JLS. The pair hit it off and Merrygold proposed to Sarah on Christmas Eve in 2017, while she was pregnant with their first child.

The couple welcomed Grayson Jax into the world in January 2018 and went on to become parents for a second time in June 2020, when they welcomed Macaulay Shay.

We’ll be calling Aston and Sarah to organise our next party!