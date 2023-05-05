JLo speaks out about ‘becoming a better mother’ after new film

Jennifer Lopez has admitted she thinks she has ‘become a better mother’ because of her latest movie role.

The mum-of-two has been working on an action-packed Netflix movie called The Mother, which will hit the streaming platform on May 12.

The Mother follows the story of a deadly female assassin (Lopez) who is forced to come out of hiding in order to protect her daughter, while she is on the run from dangerous men.

Credit: Ana Carballosa/Netflix

When speaking at a screening of the movie in New York, Jennifer spoke about how her role in the film impacted her life as a mum outside of acting.

The 53-year-old revealed, “I think that there are some beautiful themes in here about what it is to be a mother, what it is to want to protect something with your entire life, as we do with our children”.

“It was a great experience to have her mouthing off to me on the set and then go home and have the same experience at home”, Lopez joked before adding, “But it really was a kind of growing experience for me”.

“I honestly think that during this movie, I became a better mother. Because it made me really think about a lot of things as it pertained to my child and what I wanted them to know, what I wanted them to learn and who I wanted to be to them”.

“And what it meant to really be Mom to not babies anymore, but to little adults, the On The Floor singer added.

The Hustlers actress is mum to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

When celebrating her twins’ birthdays earlier this year, Jennifer penned a sweet tribute to them that reads, “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever”.