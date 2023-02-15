JLo reveals new tattoo with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have declared their love for each other with tattoos.

This year marks the couple's first Valentine’s Day as a married couple and they celebrated by getting some new ink.

Jennifer shared a collection of photos of the pair with their new tattoos to her 234M Instagram followers.

The Hustlers star’s tattoo, located on her ribcage, is of an infinity symbol with an arrow going through it and seems to have the names ‘Jennifer’ and ‘Ben’ written in cursive.

Ben’s new tattoo is of two arrows crossing through one another with the letters ‘J’ placed at the top and ‘B’ at the bottom.

53-year-old Jennifer captioned the post, “Commitment. Happy Valentine’s Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…)”.

She added, “#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow”.

A whole host of fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the couple’s new tattoos.

One fan wrote,”No stop I’m crying these are the cutest pics ever”. A second penned, “JLO AND BEN ARE A REAL LOVE STORY”

“I'm so happy for you Jennifer. Happy Valentine's Day to you”, said another fan.

A fourth follower added, “The tattoo Jenny! your first and it’s a matching one ughh I’m shaking you two are too cute”.

The On The Floor singer and Gone Girl star tied the knot in Las Vegas in July last year after revealing they were engaged in April.

The pair were originally engaged back in 2002 and were set to get married in 2003 but decided to postpone their wedding. At the beginning of 2004, the pair officially announced their break-up.