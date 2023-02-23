JLo celebrates rarely-seen twins’ birthday with cute video

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins turning 15 years old.

The On The Floor singer has given a glimpse into her life with Max and Emme by sharing a sweet video of the family over the years, including them as newborns and with their mum as she prepared for the 2020 Super Bowl.

Jennifer posted the clip to her 235M Instagram followers and set it to Taylor Swift’s song Fifteen.

JLo captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts. I am so proud of you both in every single way”.

“You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY”, she added.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to extend warm birthday wishes with the twins.

Fitness trainer Tracey Anderson wrote, “Happiest of Birthday’s to the luckiest coconuts that ever fell from the most magical mama tree!!! Lots of love and big celebration”.

“Happy birthday para tus dos tesoros!!!!!!!! I hope they are having a wonderful day”, penned model Lili Estefan.

Designer Loren Ridinger added, “Happy birthday Beautiful babies. I will never forget how happy we all were on the day you were born. Your mommy was so happy. She wouldn’t put you down. One in each arm- such a beautiful miracle for all of us. We love you so much”.

The video compilation also shared a glimpse of Ben Affleck, Jennifer’s husband whom she tied the knot to in Las Vegas in July 2022, and his relationship with Max and Emme.

Ben also has children from a previous relationship. He shares 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samual with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

JLo welcomed Max and Emme into the world in 2008 with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Marc recently got married to 23-year-old model Nadia Ferreira and announced on Valentine’s Day that the couple were expecting their first child together, Anthony’s seventh.