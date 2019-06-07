Jessie J wants kids naturally with Channing despite fertility issues

Jessie J revealed that she was struggling with some fertility issues and that having a family herself wouldn't be so easy for her.

But now the singer, who is dating actor Channing Tatum, has opened up about her hopes to conceive naturally.

The 31-year-old said, ''And as women know, it sometimes doesn’t just happen, it’s a process.''

She continued, ''The reason I spoke about it before wasn’t for sympathy and it still isn’t, it’s to just be open about it.''

She has landed a judging role on The Voice Kids, and revealed how much she loved being around kids on the show.

She told The Mirror, ''The kids on this show are so inspiring and I feel so lucky to be on the show.''

Jessie opened up about her fertility issues on stage during a concert.

She said, ''I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children. I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of the millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this.''

She then took to Instagram and continued, ''I will be a mother. As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn’t happen naturally then that wasn’t meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us.''

We admire her strength and also bravery in being so candid about her struggles – and we wish her every success in her hopes to become a mum one day.