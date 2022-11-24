Jessie J opens up about her miscarriage on first anniversary

Jessie J has been opening up about one of the most devastating moments of her life.

In November 2021, the Price Tag singer revealed to the world that she had suffered a miscarriage, after attending her pregnancy’s third scan. Jessie has been incredibly open about her experience, in an attempt to break down the stigma surrounding miscarriages.

To that end, the 34-year-old took to Instagram late last night to pen an emotional love letter to her lost baby, on the first anniversary of her miscarriage.

“A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,” she wrote heartbreakingly.

“Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me,” Jessie admitted to her 12.1M followers.

The singer went on to sympathise with others who have gone through miscarriages. “It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are,” she penned.

Jessie further added how her grief has not been a straightforward process, and that she will always feel a sense of loss from her miscarriage. “Grief is such a weird and personal journey. Time helps but it never truly fades,” she noted. “Sending love and strength to anyone’s heart that has or is experiencing this right now.”

Jessie finished off her emotional letter by directly addressing the baby she lost. “And to my little angel baby. I feel you everywhere. Especially today,” she concluded.

Since suffering her miscarriage, Jessie has been candid about her eagerness to get pregnant again and become a mother, all without being in a relationship. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short,” she wrote last year, following the news of her pregnancy loss. “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”