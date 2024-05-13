Jessie J marks son Sky’s first birthday with heartwarming post

Jessie J has been celebrating!

Yesterday (May 12th), the Price Tag hitmaker marked the first birthday of her son Sky.

Jessie and her boyfriend, basketball player Chanan Colman, welcomed their baby boy exactly one year ago.

In honour of the milestone occasion, proud mum Jessie has shared a beautiful tribute to her young son.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post an emotional video tribute of Sky’s life so far.

The montage includes a clip of Jessie cradling Sky immediately after his birth. The tribute then features videos of Jessie’s little one from every month of the year, showcasing his progression.

“1. Happy birthday Sky,” Jessie penned at the beginning of her caption.

“Being your Mum is the greatest achievement in my life. I love you baby boy,” the Bang Bang singer added.

Following her sweet video tribute, Jessie also treated her fans to some snaps of Sky with his many birthday balloons.

Several of Jessie’s 13.9M Instagram followers have since been taking to her comments section to send their own well-wishes to her son.

“What a year, happy birthday beautiful Sky and go you!!!!! Such an amazing mumma x,” one fan commented.

“Awwww happy birthday sweet boy!!!” another wrote.

“Happy 1st birthday sweet SKY!! you look just like your momma,” a third follower added.

On January 6 of last year, Jessie confirmed that she was expecting a baby with Chanan. The news came just over a year after Jessie heartbreakingly revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage in 2021.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me,” the singer pleaded at the time.

Then, on May 19, Jessie and Chanan announced the arrival of their baby boy Sky.

“A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size,” Jessie wrote, adding: “He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine.”