Jessie J admits she ‘isn’t herself’ after welcoming baby son Sky

Jessie J has been opening up about her mental health after welcoming her baby son.

In May of last year, the Price Tag singer delighted fans when she confirmed the arrival of her baby boy, alongside her partner Chanan Safir Colman.

However, eight months on from her son Sky’s birth, Jessie has now admitted that she has been struggling mentally "for a while".

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared an abundance of photos and videos from her life recently, including a few clips of herself with her little one.

“I’m not myself, haven’t been for a while,” she began in her caption, adding: “I know I will come back and my spark will return. It’s been gone before and returned even brighter. I always know there is sunshine after a storm. I’m just acknowledging that it’s not as strong as it once was right now.”

The Bang Bang hitmaker then went on to address what has been causing her low mood.

“This isn’t just about becoming a new Mum, and that also isn’t a valid reason to accept it. (Incase any new Mums feel it might be). It’s an accumulation of events and feelings and things that have altered my normal recently,” Jessie shared.

“I’m processing it all and taking my time with it. In some of it I am finding so much clarity and joy and in other parts. I am exhausted and sad a lot,” she confessed, promising that she is “going to be here until it passes”.

Jessie concluded her message by penning: “Here’s to holding onto the lightning bolts of joy we feel just for a split second when we are sad and holding onto them so they grow.”

Many of Jessie’s 13.9M followers have since been sending her comments of support.

“Thank you for your honesty, and the consistent reminder that ‘it's ok not to be ok,’” one fan replied.

“Big hugs and big love babe,” another wrote.