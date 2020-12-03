Jessica Plummer shares special clip reuniting with her little girl

The former Eastenders actress gave it her all, but left the I’m A Celeb castle on Tuesday night coming in seventh place.

Being in the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here reality show is no easy feat and comes with endless challenges — the cold, the grime, the boredom and starvation to name a few. However, following Jessica’s exit from the show, she revealed that she was feeling mixed emotions, due to the fact that she’s going to miss her new I’m A Celeb family, but will be overjoyed to be reunited with her darling daughter.

Jessica shared the special moment she saw her four-year-old daughter, Noa, for the first time since leaving Gwrych Castle.

The clip saw the 28-year-old mum surprise her little girl in an empty car park at night. Noa was walking hand-in-hand with someone, when her mum jumped out and surprised her, Noa jumped into her mum’s arms and the two of them shared a touching embrace.

Jessica also took the time to reflect on her I’m A Celeb journey, and thanked her fans for all of their support in the caption.

“Guysss! Where do I begin?!” she started, adding, “I knew going in the Castle was going to be a crazy experience and wow it certainly was! Thrown completely out of my comfort zone and into a new environment with 11 strangers who went on to become my special little family.”

“It’s a journey that I will honestly cherish forever.”

“Thank you thank you thank you for all your votes (trials and all), messages of support and encouragement. I have been so overwhelmed reading through them all since last night, you are all incredible and I mean it from the bottom of my heart.”

“Now, after nearly 3 whole weeks away, I finally got to reunite with my little angel. Mummy’s home,” she lovingly wrote, followed by a purple heart emoji.