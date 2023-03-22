Jessica Fox shares realistic insight into postpartum body

Jessica Fox has shared a realistic insight into postpartum life as her body recovers from giving birth to her son.

The Hollyoaks actress welcomed the birth of her baby boy earlier this month and revealed the tot’s name is River.

Jessica has now posted a “body check” to her Instagram Stories and spoke about the pressure mums feel after giving birth as she asked her followers, "Anyone else feel the pressure?".

“Just a little realistic body check. Just over two weeks postpartum”, Jessica explained before holding her stomach and saying, “Going down slowly”.

The 39-year-old then shared an update on the response her honesty received from fans. “I'm just feeding River and I had quite a big response to that video that I put about feeling pressure, which I wasn't really expecting. I just kind of did it this morning”.

“It was just interesting so many people have got in touch and said that they felt a huge amount of pressure, or feel a huge amount of pressure, or are worried about it”.

Jessica continued, “And then loads and loads of messages from other people saying, ‘It takes 9 months to grow a baby, give yourself a break’, which is very true but maybe not as easy in practice”.

“So I guess we all just need to be kind to ourselves and kind to our babies and not give a flying f*** what everyone else thinks of whether or not we fit in jeans”.

Credit: Instagram

When announcing her son’s birth, Fox shared some adorable photos from their time at the hospital and penned, “Baby River, you have changed our world forever and we are so grateful we get to love you”.

When the actress revealed she was expecting River in October of last year, she opened up about previously suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages.

“Miscarriage is awful. There is no other word for it…Nick and I lost two babies in 2021. Both losses were at the end of the first trimester and completely heartbreaking”.