Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake share rare snaps on 10th anniversary

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are more loved up than ever!

The Hollywood actress and Grammy-award winning singer have been celebrating 10 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram last night, the pair separately shared the cutest photos from a selection of moments throughout their lives together.

On her account, Jessica posted an array of adorable snaps – some of them glamorous and some of them not so glamorous!

“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!”, the 40-year-old gushed in her caption. “Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” she added, referencing an inside joke that the couple share.

For his own tribute to his marriage, Justin shared lots of lovely moments throughout their relationship, including a sweet video of the two of them recreating the infamous Lady and the Tramp spaghetti scene.

“10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!”, the 41-year-old exclaimed in his caption. “I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”, he added, reciprocating the pair's inside joke.

Many have since taken to Jessica and Justin's comments sections to express their congratulations and well-wishes for many more years of a happy marriage.

“be cuter, I dare you”, joked songwriter Sarah Aarons.

“Happy Anniversary to you and your bride good brother!”, penned singer Johntá Austin. “Cheers to many more!”.

“Love you both so much!”, commented Jessica’s former 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell. “Happy anniversary lovebirds!!!!”.

Justin and Jessica first met at a party in 2007, and afterwards, Justin persuaded a mutual friend to give him Jessica’s phone number. In May of that year, they went public with their relationship.

However, things haven't always gone smoothly for the pair. In March 2011, it was announced that they had broken up. They clearly could not stay away from each other though, and in December 2011, they reunited and revealed that they were now engaged.

In October 2012, after less than a year of being engaged, the couple tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in Italy.

A few years later, in April 2015, Justin and Jessica welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Silas. In July 2020, the pair then became parents-of-two, when Jessica gave birth to a second son named Phineas.

Congratulations to the couple on 10 years of marriage!