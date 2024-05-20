Jessica Alba pens heartfelt anniversary tribute to husband Cash

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

The couple have been married for 16 years and to mark the special occasion, Jessica has shared a heartfelt tribute to Cash online.

Admitting they have ‘forever to go’ as an item, Alba spoke about how ‘proud’ she is of Cash and herself for sticking by one another for so many years.

The Fantastic Four actress posted a carousel of images to her 20.6M Instagram followers of her and Cash together over the years.

Some snaps show the couple enjoying trips away together, while other pictures show them spending time with their children.

In the caption of the sweet post, Jessica kindly wrote, “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren I’m proud of us for making it this far”.

“There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family”.

She closed off by confessing, “Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you”.

Many famous faces, and fans alike, flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the couple now that they’ve reached this relationship milestone.

Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria wrote, “Happy anniversary”.

“Love you all so much”, penned fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

Make-up mogul Anastasia Soare also added, “happy anniversary”.

Jessica and Cash first met on the set of Fantastic Four, where she played the role of Sue Storm and Warren was a director’s assistant.

Four years later, in 2018, the pair spontaneously decided to tie the knot in a secret ceremony in a Beverly Hills courthouse.

Less than a month later, Jessica and Cash welcomed their daughter Honor into the world.

They went on to have another daughter, Haven, in 2011, and a son named Hayes in 2017.