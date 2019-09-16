Jesse McCartney is engaged and we’re just a little bit heartbroken

Our former teenage hearts are breaking over this news. Popstar Jesse McCartney is engaged… and it’s not to us.

The singer just announced his engagement to longtime partner Katie Peterson.

The couple recently celebrated their seven year anniversary so it’s safe to say Jesse got Katie the present of her dreams.

The 32-year-old got down on one knee on Friday at CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

According to E! News, "The couple were with a group of friends as McCartney got down on one knee. The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes! Chef Wolfgang Puck himself was also at the restaurant making his rounds when it happened. The couple celebrated with drinks as the night went on."

The Better With You singer shared a snap of his bride-to-be showing off her ring on Instagram. “Katie McCartney has a nice ring to it.”

If anyone needs us we’ll be listening to Beautiful Soul and sobbing for the foreseeable future.