Jesse McCartney announces birth of first child three months early

Jesse McCartney is now a dad!

The actor and musician has announced that his wife, Katie Peterson, has given birth to their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, have welcomed a son.

Jesse and Katie previously revealed that their little one’s due date was August 8. Now, the new parents have confirmed that their baby boy arrived three months early, on May 7.

Jesse recently took to social media to share the news of his son’s birth. On his Instagram page, the 38-year-old chose to post several snaps of the newborn, who is continuing to be monitored in hospital.

In the caption of his post, Jesse went on to state his son’s full name, as well as an insight into the first month of his life.

“Archer James McCartney took center stage on 5/7/25,” he declared.

“Our sweet Archie couldn’t wait to meet us and arrived a bit earlier than expected. We are so in love with him. He loves when mommy reads him a book and when daddy sings him off to sleep,” the Beautiful Soul singer wrote.

“We look forward to bringing him home very soon to meet his big sister Bailey, who sleeps with his blanket every night,” he added, referring to the family dog Bailey.

Following the heartwarming news, many of Jesse’s followers have since been commenting their well-wishes.

“Oh my he is precious!! Congrats on your bundle of joy,” one fan penned.

“Omg what a sweet surprise! 2 months early but look at him! Such an angel! Congrats to you both!” another exclaimed.

“Congratulations!!! He’s so handsome!” a third follower added.

On February 14, Jesse and Katie delighted their fanbase when they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

At the time, the couple took to Instagram to unveil a Valentine’s Day themed photoshoot, complete with a sonogram snap, Katie’s growing bump, as well as matching ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ pyjamas.

“Our lil Valentine arriving 8/8. xo, JK,” they simply wrote in their caption.