Jess Wright unveils scar after having ‘suspicious’ mole removed

Jess Wright has opened up about a new scar on her arm after having a mole removed which doctors described as ‘suspicious’.

The former The Only Way is Essex star revealed she was told the mole ‘could be dangerous’ and erred on the side of caution to have it removed.

Posting photos of herself and her son Presley while on holiday in Abu Dhabi to her 1.5M Instagram followers, Jess displayed her new scar following the procedure.

While Jess wore a brown swimsuit and fed Presley his bottle in the second photo, her scar can be seen clearly on her right arm.

Sharing more information about the health scare in the post’s caption, Wright penned, “Insta vs Reality – swipe. A little while ago I went to the doctor with a mole that looked suspicious & ended up having it removed as it appeared that it could be dangerous”.

“That scar is now on my right arm which you can see in the second picture”, she continued before adding, “Better to be safe”.

Many fans of the 37-year-old headed to the comments to share how lovely they thought the snaps were of her and her son, as well as commending her for getting her health concerns sorted.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful photos of you both”, while a second said, “Beautiful photos you are a brilliant Mum”.

“The sun is lovely so glad you’re keeping an eye out on the small stuff , stay safe”, added a third fan.

While speaking about her family holiday experience last week, Jess shared an honest insight into the trip with her little one.

“So excited to be in Abu Dhabi on this family trip, especially since Presley started sleeping so much better. He did however unfortunately get a fever after arriving & then came up in a rash so as you can imagine amongst the mayhem of travelling & the lorry full of stuff that comes with it, that was a worry!”.

“Luckily it’s viral/bad teething & should go any day now & he no longer has a fever & returned back to his normal cheeky (slightly naughty & lively self)”, she added.