Jersey Shore’s Sammi Giancola announces engagement

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Sammi Giancola and her partner Justin May as they have announced their engagement.

The Jersey Shore star, known as Sammi Sweetheart, shared the wonderful news of her engagement on social media alongside gorgeous photos from the special proposal.

Admitting it was ‘the easiest question’ she’s ever answered, Sammi revealed her excitement to ‘spend the rest of her life’ with Justin.

The 37-year-old unveiled photos to her 3.8M Instagram followers of when her husband-to-be got down on one knee to pop the big question.

In the caption of the post, Sammi said, “Life update: Fiancé 3.16.24. The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world”.

“I’ll love you forever and then some #Futurewifey #Engaged. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you”.

She then reassured her fans by adding, “*Not an April fools joke*”.

Credit: Sammi Giancola Instagram

One of the photos reveals the romantic set-up of a red carpet and the words ‘MARRY ME’ lit up, which Justin had organised to propose to his partner with.

Another image unveils Sammi’s glamorous engagement ring, consisting of a gold band and a glitzy round rock in the centre.

Many of Sammi’s Jersey Shore castmates headed to the comments to send her congratulatory messages.

Michael ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino wrote, “Congratulations!! Love Love”.

“Ayeeeee congrats”, penned DJ Pauly D.

Deena Nicole Cortese added, “Yayyyyyy!!! Congratulations”.

Sammi’s future husband also revealed the exciting news of their engagement to his own Instagram with proposal pictures.

He explained, “She said yes! Can’t wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”.

Sammi first shared a snap with Justin on social media at the end of 2021, a few months after confirming her split from her former fiancé Christian Biscardi.

Giancola and May confirmed that they started dating in August 2021 after they celebrated their one-year anniversary in August 2022 when sharing sweet tributes for eachother online.