Jermaine Jenas speaks out on future after being fired by the BBC

Jermaine Jenas has spoken out for the first time since admitting that he had sent sexual messages to two of his former colleagues.

Last month, the BBC announced that the retired footballer had been dismissed with immediate effect. This included Jermaine’s presenting role on The One Show, as well as his contributions as a football pundit on both radio and TV.

It was later confirmed by Jermaine that he was fired as a result of having inappropriate text conversations with two female colleagues on The One Show. Speaking to The Sun at the time, the 41-year-old – who is married with four children – confessed that he has a “self-destructive streak” and vowed to seek professional help.

Now, a month on from the scandal, Jermaine has spoken out for the first time since his sacking, and has hinted at his future projects.

Earlier today, the father-of-four took to his Instagram stories, where he recorded a video message.

“Hello you lot. Obviously I’ve been missing for a while on the socials,” Jermaine began.

“I just thought it was important for me to jump on here and just talk to you lot, and say thank you for the level of support that you’ve shown me. It’s clearly been a difficult period for me, but one that I will definitely grow from. We’re human beings, it is what it is,” he explained.

“None of us are perfect and we’ve just got to find a way to keep moving forward. Look after our babies and our families in the best way that we possibly can, and that’s something that I’ll be trying to do,” Jermaine detailed.

“The level of support that you’ve shown me on here, it’s been a nice eye-opener as well. I kind of lost connection with my followers along the way, and it’s been nice to reconnect with a lot of you,” he continued, before going on to speak about his future career plans.

“There’s some exciting stuff that I’ve been working on, so hopefully you’ll all have that to look forward to very soon. Also, hopefully I’ll be back talking about what I love really, which is football,” he concluded.