Jenny McCarthy celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with Martin King

Professional photographer Jenny McCarthy and broadcaster Martin King are celebrating an incredible 11 years of marriage today- what an achievement!

Jenny took to Instagram earlier today to share a touching tribute to her husband alongside a video from their wedding day.

The lovely clip shows snippets of Jenny getting ready for the big day, her walking down the aisle and the happy couple dancing together at their wedding reception.

The newborn and wedding photographer captioned the sweet post, “So this day 11 years ago we married. I married my very best friend. The most down to earth, genuine and loyal man I know”.

“Here’s to many more years of love, good health and making more beautiful memories with our family and each other. I adore you @martinkingpresenter #mylove #mylife”, she lovingly added.

Many of Jenny’s followers rushed to the comments to wish the pair a happy wedding anniversary.

One follower wrote, “Happy anniversary to 2 of the nicest people I know. You deserve everything x”.

“Absolutely gorgeous the love beams off the two of you xx”, penned a second, while a third added, “Wishing you both a very Happy 11th Wedding Anniversary. Enjoy your day celebrating xx”.

Jenny also shared snaps to her story of herself getting ready to celebrate her and Mark's day. With rollers in her hair, she said, "Getting ready to hit the town with himself! He'll be delighted to see I'm wearing my wedding earrings".

Between them, the pair share five children- Dean, Victoria, James, Matthew and Alex. They also have four grandchildren- Aaron, Sophia, Mia and the newest addition to the family, Ella, who was just born in August.

Just last week Martin announced that he would no longer be presenting The Six O’Clock show after over seven years as host, but is now moving over to present on Ireland AM.