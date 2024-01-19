Jennifer Zamparelli backs Women’s Aid campaign against abuse

According to Women’s Aid, one in four women are subjected to domestic abuse in Ireland.

With these harrowing latest statistics, the charity and Allianz Insurance are teaming up to launch a showcase of solidarity next month.

Dancing With The Stars co-host Jennifer Zamparelli has spoken out to back Women's Aid's latest campaign, Stand Strong, which will launch on February 1.

Stand Strong is a yoga-based challenge, and it aims to raise awareness and crucial funds for the charity. Supporters are being asked to do the warrior pose, which symbolises strength and determination.

Showing her support for the campaign, Jennifer recalled her own experience in an abusive relationship.

“He was a very charming person, then there was this turn in him — and he always took it out on me. That was a major red flag that I completely ignored because I believed all the nonsense that came after it,” she stated.

“I want to let people know that this can happen to anyone but there is hope. You can come out the other side and have a successful relationship and a successful life and it does not have to define you,” Jennifer concluded.

Speaking about the Stand Strong campaign, Women’s Aid CEO Sarah Benson commented: “Last year, Women’s Aid had our busiest year in our 50-year history. The Gardaí responded to over 54,000 to domestic abuse calls last year. And we know these numbers are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Women’s Aid is encouraging everyone in Ireland to sign up to the Stand Strong challenge through their website here, with exclusive goodies being offered to those who register early.

On February 1, a livestream will be launched so that you can do the Warrior Pose from anywhere in the country. Women’s Aid are encouraging those getting involved to donate and share their support on social media with #WAStandStrong. All the money raised from the campaign will go directly to Women’s Aid.

If you need advice and support, you can contact the Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline on 1800 341 900 or at www.womensaid.ie. The Male National Adviceline is also available on 1800 816 588 or at https://mensnetwork.ie/mal/.