Jennifer Zamparelli reveals future plans with RTÉ after 2FM exit

Jennifer Zamparelli has addressed if she hopes to work with RTÉ again, following her sudden departure from 2FM.

Yesterday (May 23), the TV and radio presenter shocked listeners when she confirmed that she would be leaving her 2FM show with immediate effect.

Jennifer’s departure is the third announcement from the statement so far this month. On May 8, Jennifer’s co-host Doireann Garrihy confirmed her exit, while The 2 Johnnies revealed on May 22 that they would also be leaving 2FM.

Now, following the news of her exit, Jennifer has signed off on 2FM for the last time and addressed her future plans with RTÉ.

Speaking live on air to her successor Laura Fox, the 44-year-old was quizzed if this is the end of her relationship with RTÉ, including co-hosting Dancing With The Stars.

“No. I am just going to do projects that fit in with my family life and I am in a position to do that, which is very exciting. If certain shows come back, I will be back for that,” she explained.

“I have other ideas I would love to work with RTÉ on because it has given me a lot of joy over the last 10 years. It has been a real pleasure to work in one of the coolest stations,” she gushed further.

In her final show, Jennifer went on to thank “everyone who had my back down the years”. Reflecting on her exit news breaking yesterday, the mum-of-two detailed that “my son saw and hugged me” when he found out.

“I know I’ve made the right decision… I haven’t left RTÉ, I’ve left 2FM,” she noted.

Jennifer has presented her own show from 9-12pm weekdays on RTÉ 2FM since May 2019. She previously joined the station in February 2014, starting her role on Breakfast Republic.

In her farewell statement, which was released yesterday, the TV presenter concluded: "I’m so excited to see what happens next with the station … I will be tuning in for sure."