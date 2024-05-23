Jennifer Zamparelli announces departure from RTÉ 2FM radio show

RTÉ 2FM has been dealt another blow, with the resignation of yet another one of its presenters.

Jennifer Zamparelli has announced that she is leaving her weekday radio show at the station.

Jennifer has presented her own show from 9-12pm weekdays on RTÉ 2FM since May 2019. The TV and radio star previously joined the station in February 2014, working on Breakfast Republic at the time.

In an official statement confirming her departure, Jennifer explained: "I have been working in 2FM for 10 amazing years and now it’s time for me to move on. It has been a really difficult decision to make as I love my team, and of course chatting to you guys (the listeners) every morning.”

She continued: “From the early starts on Breakfast Republic all those years ago, to opening up the phone lines again from 9-12pm, I have loved every minute. Within this time I have gotten married and had two kids and now I feel it’s their time. Florence and Enzo are growing up so fast it’s scary and I really feel now is the time to give them a little more of me, so I won’t be returning to my daily radio show."

Jennifer added: "I’m so excited to see what happens next with the station … I will be tuning in for sure."

News of Jennifer’s departure is the latest resignation n recent months. Earlier this week, on May 22nd, the radio station also confirmed that the Drive It with The 2 Johnnies show with Johnny B and Johnny Smacks will be ending on May 31.

The season of departures was initially kicked off by Jennifer’s Dancing With The Stars co-host Doireann Garrihy, who revealed on May 8 that she will be leaving the station on May 31. In her farewell speech, Doireann noted that it is “time to pursue the projects I’ve been dreaming about.”

RTÈ 2FM has said that it will announce its summer schedule "in the coming weeks".