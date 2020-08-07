Jennifer Grey set to produce and star in Dirty Dancing remake

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey is set to produce and star in a remake of the beloved ‘80s flick. The actress played Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the 1987 rom-com and we’re so thrilled to hear she will be working closely on the sequel.

Lionsgate confirmed the news and joked that the project was one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for and that has made it the biggest-selling library title in the company's history,” CEO Jon Feltheimer commented.

Jonathan Levine will direct the movie, but no other details have been disclosed.

The classic rom-com completely captured our hearts and left us daydreaming of bumping into Johnny, but alas, he was nowhere to be seen when we went on our family holiday to Butlins. Shocker really.

The film follows the story of ‘Baby’ (Jennifer Grey) who finds herself on a sleepy summer holiday with her family. While there, she falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor Johnny (Patrick Swayze) whom her father forbids her to see. However, she is determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.