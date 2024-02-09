Jennifer Garner reveals why Mark Ruffalo nearly quit 13 Going On 30

Jennifer Garner has revealed an insight into the makings of 13 Going On 30!

Yesterday, her co-star Mark Ruffalo was honoured with a ceremony in Los Angeles, as he received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mark, who is currently nominated for an Oscar for his role in Poor Things, originally asked his We Don’t Live Here Anymore co-star Laura Dern to make a toast to him. However, the actress has recently tested positive for coronavirus, and so Jennifer was asked to step in.

At the beginning of her speech, Jennifer joked: “Why wasn’t I asked to do this in the first place? I kicked off the Mark Ruffalo rom-com era!”

The 51-year-old star then went on to recall the success of 13 Going On 30. The 2004 movie sees Jennifer’s character Jenna Rink magically grow from a teen to a 30 year old, but she ends up losing her friendship with her best friend Matty (played by Mark) as a result.

“How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are dressing up for at Halloween, it still means something to people,” she gushed.

Reflecting on his other female co-stars, Jennifer teased that Mark was filled with “anxiety” during 13 Going On 30, and almost decided to quit.

“I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the Thriller dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to a deathly quiet, to ‘Bro, this is not for me,’” she exclaimed.

Finishing her speech, Jennifer went on to gush: “To work with you, Mark, is to love you. I don’t care what anyone says. You allow yourself to be fully known by your colleagues, by the audience, by the world.”

“Congratulations to Mark and to Mark’s people,” she concluded, joking: “And there I include myself, even if sometimes I make you dance.”