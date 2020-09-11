Jennifer Garner offers priceless comeback to pregnancy rumours

Hollywood actress, Jennifer Garner shut down any speculation that she may be pregnant once again, with a hilarious comeback.

The mum-of-three posted a wholesome video to her Instagram account yesterday, giving her followers a tour of her family farm, and introducing us to her six cows. When one viewer made an invasive comment, writing “Are you pregnant?” Jennifer’s response was truly perfect.

Instead of simply ignoring the person who asked this insensitive question, Jennifer decided to set the record straight. “I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be — pregnant,” Jennifer stated, before adding, “We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story.” Well, that settles that theory!

The Texas-born actress really looked the farm-girl part, sporting denim dungarees and bright red Wellington boots. Hollywood pal, Reese Witherspoon even complemented Jennifer’s look, saying, “You, in those overalls, made my day!”

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman added her praise, commenting, “So gorgeous!”

Jennifer captioned her sweet video with, “My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place.”

“I can’t help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year’s sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm’s delicious goodness for your kids,” she explained. “But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple,” a.k.a. their adorable cows.